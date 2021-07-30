US President Biden touched by Kosovo medal for late son Beau

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he is moved by Kosovo’s awarding of a medal to his late son Beau, who was in the Balkan country 20 years ago to help establish the rule of law there as it became independent from Yugoslavia. In a pre-recorded speech published Friday on Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani’s Facebook page, Biden said: “The nation of Kosovo is in the hearts of the entire Biden family.” Osmani will host a ceremony Sunday to award a posthumous Presidential Medal on the Rule of Law to Beau Biden. He worked in Kosovo after its 1998-1999 war.