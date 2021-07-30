US opposes ex-Albania leader taking seat in new parliament

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States is pressing Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party to exclude from its lawmakers in the new parliament its former leader Sali Berisha. He is barred by Washington from entering the U.S. due to alleged corruption. U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim visited Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha on Friday to emphasize “the responsibility that party leaders have to ensure that when they walk into parliament, they walk in accompanied by members who are worthy of representing Albania.” The ambassador did not mention Berisha’s name but he has been at the center of a dispute between Washington and Albania’s Democratic Party over allegedly corrupt acts.