Unsettled Saturday then very nice weather after that

We have a nice quiet and comfortable start to the weekend with high pressure over our area. However, it will be turning unsettled Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s Friday night then rebound to around 80 degrees Saturday. Light southwest winds Friday night will becoming more westerly Saturday up around 10 mph. There is a small chance of showers just before daybreak in extreme northern Wisconsin.

A cold front will be pushing into our area Saturday afternoon. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Some of those could be strong in the late afternoon to early evening producing at least small hail and gusty winds. Hopefully the situation won’t be a big deal but just stay aware of developments, especially if you will be in the great outdoors far away from a shelter.

Cooler air will spill into our region from the north for Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. There should be a nice amount of sunshine. The sunshine will likely hang around for Monday with lows near 51 and highs near 78.

A gradual warming trend will kick in for the middle and end of next week as a southwest wind flow increases. Tuesday looks partly cloudy and seasonal with lows around 57 and highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower popping up late in the day with a weak disturbance nearby.

It will be more humid from Wednesday right into next weekend. We are expecting partly sunny skies and balmy highs warming from 83 on Wednesday into the upper 80s later in the period. Lows will be primarily in the 60s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, but most of the time will likely be dry. Some models hint at a more prominent thunderstorm event at some point in the weekend of August 7th, but there is lots of time to fine tune that.

Pollen report from Friday morning: Ragweed - low 2

Have an enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 30-July 2021

*On July 30th in weather history:

1979 - A forty-minute hailstorm bombed Fort Collins, CO, with baseball to softball size hail. Two thousand homes and 2500 automobiles were damaged, and about 25 persons were injured, mainly when hit on the head by the huge stones. A three month old baby died later of injuries. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A dozen cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Downtown Baltimore, MD, hit 103 degrees, marking a record eight days of 100 degree heat for the month, and ten for the year. The high of 101 degrees at Billings, MT, marked a record seventeen days of 100 degree heat for the year. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the northeast, with nearly fifty reports of large hail or damaging winds in Pennsylvania and New York State. A tree fell on a car at Erie, PA, injuring four persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)