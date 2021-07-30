UK man sentenced to 5 years for string of cat killings

LONDON (AP) — A former British security guard who knifed nine cats to death in night-time attacks has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Steve Bouquet, 54, was convicted Friday of attacking 16 cats, nine of them fatally, between late 2018 and mid-2019 in Brighton. The seaside city is 50 miles, or 80 kilometers, south of London. Bouquet denied involvement in the attacks. But prosecutors said a photo of a dead cat was found on his phone, and a knife with feline blood and Bouquet’s DNA on it was found during a search of his home.