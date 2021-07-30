Tunisia’s turmoil is being watched warily around the globe

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over the economy and the coronavirus have left its allies in the Middle East, Europe and the United States watching to see if the fragile democracy will survive. European countries worry about a flood of migrants should Tunisia slide further into chaos. Nearby Italy is notably concerned. Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia hope the power grab by Tunisian President Kais Saied spells doom for the region’s Islamists. But they also fear a reignited Arab Spring, like the uprising kindled by Tunisia a decade ago. And pro-democracy campaigners around the world wonder if the country is drifting back toward dictatorship.