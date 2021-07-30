Storms bring in injured birds to care centers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- This week's storms didn't just impact us, as multiple animal care centers say they've been dealing with a lot more injuries.

Raptor Education Group, Inc. in Antigo says the windy and rainy conditions are especially bad for young birds with injuries, since their mobility is limited.

Its president, Marge Gibson, says if you see a bird that appears to be injured, don't leave it alone.

"If they're in immediate danger, pick them up get them into a cardboard box with a towel on the bottom. You get them indoors away from any threat that is happening at the time," Gibson said.

She says they've tended to three eagles and several smaller birds that were injured this week.