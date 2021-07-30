Stolen Stevens Point cemetery sign recovered

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A sign from a Stevens Point cemetery that was stolen in May of 2020 has been recovered by the Stevens Point Police Department.

Mayor Mike Wiza said an anonymous tip led to a search warrant being executed on a property west of the city on County Highway C on July 29.

The Union Cemetery Sign was found along with several other stolen signs.

“I am elated that our officers were able to recover the sign”, said Mayor Mike Wiza. “I’m also grateful that someone came forward to help us recover this piece of Stevens Point history. We have a few minor repairs to make and we’ll get the sign back home very soon.”

At the time the sign was stolen an anonymous citizen pledged $500 as part of a reward for the sign being recovered and will make good on his pledge according to Mayor Wiza.