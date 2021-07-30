South African sets world swim record; Aussies add 6th gold

TOKYO (AP) — Tatjana Schoenmaker knocked off the first individual world record in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old South African won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking an 8-year-old record. It was the third world record set at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women’s relays. Evgeny Rylov and Emma McKeon also shined in the pool. Russia’s Rylov completed a backstroke double, knocking off American star Ryan Murphy again in the 200 back. McKeon gave the mighty Aussie women another gold in the 100 freestyle.