San Francisco tenants get 6-figure buyout to leave luxe unit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A wealthy San Francisco couple notched a record half-million-dollar buyout to vacate their luxury apartment of three decades. The buyout underscores the lengths landlords will go to to get rid of long-term tenants in a city with strict rent control and soaring market rents. The $475,000 voluntary buyout is considered to be the largest in city history and reflects the high-end value of the apartment. San Francisco has among the strongest tenant protections in the country, which encourages tenants to hang on to apartments as market prices go up. Tenants groups say rent control is necessary to protect low-income renters.