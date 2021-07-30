Out-of-state debris removal companies aiding area’s storm recovery efforts

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- This week's severe weather did a number on our area, with communities seeing lots of debris in their yards and streets, ranging from a few branches to thousands of dollars in damage to homes.

That opposite end of the spectrum is what brings Bill Ledger and his crew to Lincoln County.

"We love helping people," he said.

This type of work is what they specialize in, coming from across the country to help people who may not be able to afford the high costs to get rid of all the lumber on their property.

"We go and do this, and then we bill the insurance or we do it for free. So everybody wins," Ledger said.

He brought his remote-controlled crane to the site, which he says was the second one used on this job.

Ledger's business is based out of Louisiana, and others working coming in from places like Florida and Illinois.

Ledger also saying they were in Detroit when they got the call to come help in Central Wisconsin.

"[We] drove 10 hours straight here and was working here [Thursday] evening," he said.

He and other crews coming to the area as part of a national program coordinating assignments.

And despite the long hours, Ledger says they help people out of compassion.

"You could tell they're passionate, they love it, they love doing what they do, they love helping everybody, they love coming over here and doing this work that only a few of us in the whole world can do, in the efficiency and the way we do it. So we love what we do."

He also says they plan to be in the area for a few more days at minimum; if you are still in need of assistance, visit this website for information.