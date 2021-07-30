Marathon County woman fights hunger with cheesecake

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area woman is fighting hunger in central Wisconsin in a unique way, one cheesecake at a time.

Morgan Woodruff bakes and sells the desserts, then donates all of the proceeds to a meal train program in Marathon County. That program, the Community Outreach Task Force, then brings packed lunches directly to homeless members in the community.

Woodruff said she does it to help those who are less fortunate.

"Everybody is a person, and they deserve the same due honor and respect," she said. "We've all been in positions where we could use a little bit of help. So being in a little more of a fortunate place than others, I love to help and give back and just do what I can."

She said they always need more volunteers to help with the food train. You can find more information about getting involved here.