Judge allows Jussie Smollett’s lawyer to stay on the case

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ruled that he won’t kick one of Jussie Smollett’s attorneys off his case but that the attorney won’t be allowed to question two key witnesses if the case goes to trial. In a ruling released on Friday, Cook County Judge James Linn says the special prosecutor’s concerns are legitimate that attorney Nenye Uche had a conflict of interest when he talked to two brothers who the actor allegedly paid to carry out a phony racist and homophobic attack on the actor. But he also says that the actor’s ability to hire the attorney of his choice “when his liberty is at at stake” outweighs those concerns.