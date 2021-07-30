How officials determine if a tornado touched down in your area

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- National Weather Service crews have been busy surveying the damage from Wednesday's storms and one confirmed tornado.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kira Jesse, there are multiple factors that are involved in determining if a tornado has touched down. One of the main ways is by examining the damage left in the storm's wake.

The recent storms brought both straight line winds as well as an EF1 tornado touching Marathon and Lincoln County. Jesse said they look at radar imagery and take reports they receive into consideration, but can have a better feel for what happened after the storm.

"When you start to see different directions, sort of a cyclonic pattern towards what the damage was, it's falling in different directions, that can be a sign of a tornado," Jesse said.

She also explained that straight-line winds can be damaging and can be determined if the destruction left behind is falling in the same direction.

She added that thunderstorms can produce winds equaling a small tornado, so caution should always be taken, whether there is a tornado warning or not.