Heavy allergy season through central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you've been experiencing a runny nose, watery eyes, congestion and more you might be dealing with seasonal allergies.

As July ends, central Wisconsin's main allergen is grass pollen - but rag wood and mold will soon become the main issue for people with allergies.

"Its been pretty bad we are just getting out of the tree pollen time and we are heavily into the grass pollen and rag wood is just down the road,' explained pharmacist Kent Udulutch from Home Town Pharmacy.

Ways to relieve any symptoms of Allergies involve over-the-counter medications, nasal sprays, and nasal irrigation - but your best bet is to know what you're allergic to in the first place.

Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Todd Hostetler explains: "Sometimes its worth while to figure out what your allergies are so that way you know what you're dealing with. sometimes some environmental changes to the house or to the work setting can help alleviate some of those symptoms too."

Other things to remember if you are suffering with allergies is to close your windows at night to keep pollen and other irritants out, take a shower after doing any lawn or garden work, and change your clothes when you get home to reduce the amount of pollen in the house.