Haiti arrests another officer in president’s murder

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police say that a fourth officer has been arrested in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. National Police spokesperson Marie-Michelle Verrier said Friday that a total of 27 people have been arrested and others are still being sought in connection with the July 7 attack at the president’s home. Another nine officers were being held in isolation for questioning — apparently among a total of 44 people held to determine what responsibility they may have had in the killing or to determine if they were negligent in their duties.