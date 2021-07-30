Skip to Content

Greece: Boat carrying migrants sinks; 3 missing, 10 rescued

National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation for missing migrants is underway near the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos along the maritime border with Turkey.  An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants apparently sank. Greek authorities said Friday that 10 people had been rescued and another three were believed to be missing. Two coast guard patrol boats, a vessel from the European border agency Frontex, one helicopter and two aircraft, as well as a vessel that had been sailing nearby, were involved in the search operation, the coast guard said. Turkey’s coast guard had also been informed of the incident.

