First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan has brought more than 200 people to new lives in the United States.

Friday’s arrival at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., brought Afghan translators and close family members, including scores of children and babies in arms, to new lives in the United States.

The U.S. plans several more flights for Afghan translators who fear retaliation from the Taliban as U.S. forces leave Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has issued a statement saying he was proud to welcome them home.