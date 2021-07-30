Fight preceded fatal shooting in Dunn County, officials say

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a fight preceded the fatal shooting of a Watford City man in rural Dunn County last weekend. A 28-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, is charged with shooting Brian Rowe multiple times as they rode with a woman in Rowe’s pickup truck Sunday. Carlos Mendivil-Beltran is charged with murder, felony theft and theft conspiracy. Officials did not say how the three in the pickup knew each other or what the two men argued about. The 28-year-old woman from Cascade, Wisconsin is charged with theft conspiracy and hindering law enforcement. A court affidavit says Mendivil-Beltran pushed Rowe out of the truck near Killdeer after he shot him.