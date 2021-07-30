Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Families are starting to spend the money from the expanded child tax credit. Many say they are using the money to pay rent, supplement their grocery budgets and for catching up on bills, including cellphone and car payments. President Joe Biden increased the amounts going to families and he expanded it to include those whose income is so little they don’t owe taxes. The benefits begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. Higher-income families with incomes up to $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.