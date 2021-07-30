Enjoy the comfortable Summer weather

Mostly nice weather is in your forecast for a few days. You won't need the air conditioner very much. The highest chance of rain will be on Saturday, but it won't be a washout.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 79 Wind: Variable 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a small chance of showers in the Northwoods after midnight.

Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few widely scattered thunderstorms developing.

High: 81 Wind: West-Northwest 10-18

Today will be a little cooler than yesterday but still very pleasant for late July. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. There will be some hazy clouds in the sky at times and the wind should be variable around 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front slipping down from the north overnight will produce a small chance of a shower or two in the Northwoods after midnight and this same front will be over the central part of the area on Saturday. This means there will be a good chance of widely scattered showers or storms during the afternoon on Saturday. The threat of severe weather is fairly low but there could be some brief gusty wind or small hail with a couple of the storms. Even though there might be a couple of storms, you should still be able to enjoy a good amount of time outdoors. High temps will top out in the low 80s on Saturday.

A north wind will develop late Saturday and this will usher in some cooler air for Sunday and Monday. On both days we should have sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. On Tuesday we should still have a good amount of sun and highs in around 80. Some small chances of rain will develop for the middle of next week as the humidity increases a bit and highs climb into the 80s.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 29th, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1988 - A dozen cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Downtown Baltimore, MD, hit 103 degrees, marking a record eight days of 100 degree heat for the month, and ten for the year. The high of 101 degrees at Billings, MT, marked a record seventeen days of 100 degree heat for the year. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the northeast, with nearly fifty reports of large hail or damaging winds in Pennsylvania and New York State. A tree fell on a car at Erie, PA, injuring four persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)