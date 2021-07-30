Energetic and vocal Gus Bradley inspiring Raiders defense

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s voice is unmistakable when he gets fired up during practice. He has had some competition this year during the first week of training camp at the team’s headquarters. Boisterous first-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is making his presence known and stirring up a unit that certainly needed a jolt after last year’s disastrous campaign. Gruden says Bradley is an upbeat, high-energy coach. Bradley replaces Paul Guenther, whose defensive units allowed an average of more than 6,000 yards per season under his watch. Since 2018, the Raiders allowed a league second-worst 6.05 yards per play.