Crews to continue searching Wisconsin River for missing Wausau man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The search continues for a missing boater north of Wausau, more than 24 hours since he was last seen fishing outside the village of Maine.



A family member identifying the missing man as 63-year-old Jim Dolphin of Wausau.



"He was on the water doing something he loved to do, hopefully, he is found soon," said Nicholas Dolphin. "My brother and his son were out there in their boat when they found my dad's boat upside down about 10 minutes after they last saw him. My brother found my dad's boat maybe 200 years south of the Brokaw Bridge over the Wisconsin River, they went in at Brokaw Landing."



Authorities told News 9 strong rapids are likely the cause of Dolphin's boat capsizing.



Multiple rescue crews, family, friends, and a helicopter have been looking for any sign of Dolphin since Thursday.



Family members said the storms from earlier this week are making the search for anything under the water more difficult.



They are asking that if you are out on the river this weekend to keep an eye out and call 9-1-1 if you see anything.