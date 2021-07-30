Bosnian Serb lawmakers nix ban on Srebrenica genocide denial

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb lawmakers have rejected a ban on genocide denial, defying the top international official in Bosnia and fueling tensions in the ethnically-divided Balkan country. The assembly of Republika Srpska, the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, on Friday also passed legal changes, introducing prison terms of up to 15 years for calling the Serb territory a “genocidal creation” or disrespect of its symbols. The move reflects Serb opposition to the Bosnian law amendments imposed last week by Valentin Inzko, the outgoing High Representative in Bosnia, that outlawed attempts to minimize the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, Europe’s only post-war genocide.