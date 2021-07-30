Area organization aims to give students the ‘Best First Day’ of school

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The start of the school year is a few weeks away, and one area organization is setting up studetns for their return to class.

Marshfield's Soup or Socks is making sure area students have what they're calling the "Best First Day" of school.

Organizers say the Best First Day program helps area students look and feel their best going into the new school year.

The organization supplies brand new socks, underwear, clothes and shoes for students in need.

So far this year, 450 students are registered to get help from the program.

Organizers say that this year is more important than ever, as many schools are returning to campus full time.

"They can have their very best first day. They'll be going to school with new shoes, and just feel good about themselves on that first day of school," Director Cheryl Lewis-Hartl said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Soup or Socks office at the First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield.

They're also holding a special collection event at Weiler's Convenience Store on Aug. 4.

More information can be found at souporsocks.org