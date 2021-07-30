Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska Native artist has created a new stamp for the U.S. Postal Service. A ceremony marking the release of Rico Worl’s Raven Story stamp was held Friday in Juneau. Raven is a trickster or transformer and a key figure in Tlingit culture. Worl says he was inspired a story in which Raven discovers that a clan leader had in his possession the sun, moon and stars. Raven assumed human form to share those items with the world. The stars were in the last box Raven opened. Worl said he hopes the stamp will be a gateway for people to learn about his culture. The Sealaska Heritage Institute is hosting the unveiling and says this is the first stamp by a Tlingit artist.