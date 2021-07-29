Two suspects in La Crosse County murders arrested in Wausau and Amherst

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two suspects in a La Crosse county triple homicide have been arrested in Wausau and Amherst.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack also known as "Black" or "Kham" was arrested in Amherst at 8:30 Wednesday evening by the Portage County Sheriff's office, that's according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office they received information from La Crosse County that Rattanasack was at an address in Amherst.

After further investigation, a vehicle left the residence and was stopped by Portage County deputies. Rattanasack ran from the vehicle but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Nya Thao was arrested early Thursday morning in Wausau by a team comprised of La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DCI, the U.S. Marshall’s Service, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wausau Police Department.

The La Crosse County Sheriff will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. where information will be shared regarding the investigation.