Thousands still without power in the News 9 viewing area

Thousands still without power in the News 9 viewing areaUpdated
Wis. (WAOW)-- Thousands are still without power across the News 9 viewing area.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service(WPS) outage map as of 8:45 Thursday morning:
- Wausau: 5,896 customers without power
- Town of Texas: 572 customers without power
- Town of Ringle: 405 customers without power
- Town of Reid: 619 customers without power
- Village of Weston: 231 customers without power
Sporadic outages are being reported in Vilas County according to Xcel Energy around the Presque Isle area.