Skip to Content

Thousands still without power in the News 9 viewing area

Updated
Last updated today at 8:44 am
8:36 am NewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10113C00-IRZNJ

Wis. (WAOW)-- Thousands are still without power across the News 9 viewing area.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service(WPS) outage map as of 8:45 Thursday morning:

  • Wausau: 5,896 customers without power
  • Town of Texas: 572 customers without power
  • Town of Ringle: 405 customers without power
  • Town of Reid: 619 customers without power
  • Village of Weston: 231 customers without power

Sporadic outages are being reported in Vilas County according to Xcel Energy around the Presque Isle area.

Author Profile Photo

Ben Zitouni

Social Media and Digital Content Manager for WAOW.

More Stories

Skip to content