Taliban admit to killing Afghan comic beaten in video

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban have taken responsibility for the killing of a comic in southern Kandahar resurrecting the specter of revenge killings as the US and NATO put the final touches on their departure. Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan was shown on film widely circulated on social media. In the video he was slapped and killed by two men. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the two men were Taliban and have been arrested. The brutality of the killing heightened fears of revenge attacks. Hundreds of people are reportedly being held by Taliban in areas they have overrun. Human Rights Watch this month said there are concerns of atrocities committed by Taliban