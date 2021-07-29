Sunflower campaign returns despite weather

MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite the severe weather, REI Engineering’s sunflower patch remained intact.

For the third year, the company is letting people take some flowers from their field and inviting them to “pay it forward,” or give the flowers to people who may need them, like emergency responders and health care workers.

REI’s president says taking part is easy.

"We ask people that do take sunflowers to leave some canned goods that we donate to Peyton's Promise and to deliver flowers that could use some sunshine in their day,” Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel said.

The campaign will last as long as there are flowers in REI’s field, which the company says is nearly another week.