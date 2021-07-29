Still pieces to pick up following Wednesday storm

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Crews are still picking up the pieces from Wednesday night’s storm, with tree branches and debris found in streets and neighborhoods across the area.

The degree of damage depends on the location, but places like Weston were especially hit hard.

One homeowner saw a tree narrowly miss falling and hitting her house, but her neighbor’s house was damaged by a different tree, resulting in substantial damage.

She says she had to evacuate to ensure she and everyone else inside the house was safe.

“I was really scared. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been that scared in my entire life. I’ve never been through a tornado, I’ve been through some pretty harsh storms but nothing that compares to this and nothing that was literally two feet from the house, which missed our house by inches. Yeah I was pretty scared,” Daphne Barreles of Weston said.

An official from Marathon County says nearly 4,000 people were without power as of Thursday afternoon, and still a lot to clean up in the county.