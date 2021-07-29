State of Emergency declared in Marathon County following storms

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A State of Emergency has been declared in Marathon County following storms that hit the area Wednesday night.

The emergency was declared by county administrator Lance Leonhard, and it allows for additional resources to move into municipalities across the county.

It could also allow for the possibility of recovery funds for local governments.

A damage assessment is currently underway throughout the county to determine the extent of the damage.

Residents in need of assistance following Wednesday's storms should call 2-1-1 to be connected with resources.