Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, may

result in locally hazardous travel for the morning commute. The

foggy conditions should improve by 8 am or 9 am.

Motorists traveling across the region can expect rapidly changing

and poor visibilities at times. Remember to turn on your low-beam

headlights and keep a safe distance between you and the car in

front of you.