Senate candidate takes campaign tour through Central Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Democrat looking to replace Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate is hitting the campaign trail.

Tom Nelson stopped at a Biggby Coffee location in Marshfield Wednesday as part of his “72 counties in 72 days” tour of the state.

His tour is designed to find casual settings for people to approach him with any questions they may have about his platform.

Nelson says it’s important to listen to everyone he could represent, if elected.

"When I go to Washington, it's not about representing Democrats. It's about representing everyone, and this is really a good way, if not the best way to run a campaign and find out exactly what are the issues and concerns [they're] facing," he said.

His tour of all 72 counties will go through September 8th.