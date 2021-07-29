REPORT: Aaron Rodgers and Packers agree to terms on reworked deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed to terms on a reworked deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team and their quarterback have agreed on new terms.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021



Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that if Rodgers plays out the next two years of his contract he would be a true free agent after the 2022 NFL season.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ revised contract voids on the seventh day prior to the 2023 league year, per sources.



The franchise tag window closes one day before that. So, he’s untaggable after 2022. If Rodgers plays out the next two years on this deal, he’d be a true free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2021

With the reworked deal, the Packers would save $10 million dollars in salary cap space.

The signing bonus and March roster bonus both will be paid out over the 2021 regular season.



By my quick calculations:#Packers save roughly million in 2021 cap space



If Green Bay trades Rodgers before June 1, 2022, it'd be left with about .8M in dead money on its cap — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2021

The deal makes it financially easier for Rodgers to retire if he choses to after the upcoming 2021 NFL season.