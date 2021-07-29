REPORT: Aaron Rodgers and Packers agree to terms on reworked deal

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers and Packers agree to terms on reworked dealNew
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed to terms on a reworked deal.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team and their quarterback have agreed on new terms.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that if Rodgers plays out the next two years of his contract he would be a true free agent after the 2022 NFL season.
With the reworked deal, the Packers would save $10 million dollars in salary cap space.
The deal makes it financially easier for Rodgers to retire if he choses to after the upcoming 2021 NFL season.