Post Storm Clean Up Is Underway In Ringle

RINGLE, Wisc. (WAOW)-- All throughout Central Wisconsin, people are cleaning up the mess that was left from yesterdays storm.

The Town of Ringle came together to help their neighbors. Families and friends were working to remove trees, leaves, and to repair any damage.

Ringle resident Brad Nagel said, he did not do much to stock up for the storm but he did have tools at the ready from a large storm two years ago.

"We had to rush to get the generator hooked up when the power went out so we could connect our refrigerator and freezer so we didn't have to worry about the food spoiling and the sump-pump just incase that didn't work any longer." says Nagel.

Residents weathered the storms with the fire department to help cut down and remove any uprooted trees.

Town Chairman Al Christensen said, "We had residents who had that equipment and stuff and they came out and helped get everything open." Christensen continued, "I just want to hand it to the road crew and the fire department for getting everybody opened. They were at it till 3 this morning and the road crew was make at it early this morning. I appreciate everything they did."