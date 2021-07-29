Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Home break-in and theft

Town of Eau Pleine (WAOW)-- The search is on to find a thief.

On July 22, a woman noticed a suspicious silver, older model car parked in front of her neighbor's home.

She made a call to the homeowner at work to alert them--and then went to the home on Mayflower Rd.

There she found a thin man in his 30s in the home.

"The burglar said he had come to repair a door--then he walked out," Sheriff Mike Lukas says. "The homeowner arrived as the burglar went through the back door."

Sheriff Lukas says the burglar got in his car and took off.

While doing so, he hit two cars parked in the driveway,

When Portage Co. Sheriff's deputies got there they learned the thief had stolen cash, women's necklaces and a fan.

Investigators say the thief broke in through the back door.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.