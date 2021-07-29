Pine River residents assess storm damage

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The storms that rolled through the area last night left behind some pretty sizable damage in Pine River.

"The rain and the wind picked up, and then the trees started falling, but we didn't realize how bad it was until after the wind subsided and the rain calmed down a little bit. We came out here, and saw all our trees down" said Guy Lepage, a Pine River resident.

Guy Lepage isn't alone; everywhere you look in Pine River, trees down or uprooted, others torn in half.

"It sounded like, people say a freight train, well, not so much a freight train, but just a real loud roar," Lepage said.

"We just heard a lot of wind, sounded like hail hitting the door, and just a lot of trees falling. And it was fast. Probably 10, 15 minutes," said Eric Kieliszewski.

Debris, scattered alongside roadways, some still on roads Thursday morning.

"With the ground being so saturated with water, you can tell that came up pretty easy, all the water that's underneath there," Lepage said.

Residents say now there's quite a bit of clean-up ahead.

"Today's going to be clean up. Gonna have a couple cups of coffee and get the chainsaw out," said Lepage.

"Looks worse than it probably is. Just one tree on the garage but just kinda laid up there so hopefully it's not too bad when I get that off of there," Kieliszewski said. "Nothing we can't fix."

Some Northwoods residents say that downed trees are just part of living there.

"That's kind of the problem living out in the country if you get a lot of trees around which we like for the shade, but you got a chance of losing them," Lepage said.

