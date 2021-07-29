Pine River Fire Department opens station as a shelter

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Pine River Volunteer Fire Department is opening up their station to help those that may be in need of resources following Wednesday storms.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department says they have food, air conditioning, and a place for people to clean up and showers.

The water hose is also hooked up and ready to go.

They are also preparing food and say people shouldn't be shy about asking for help.

A list has also been started for water delivery for animals, you can add your name to the list by sending a message to their Facebook page.

The department is located at N1622 Range Line Road in Merrill.