Pine River Fire Department lends helping hand after storms

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- From downed power lines to blocked roads and even trees on houses and barns, Wednesday's storms left damage in their wake.

Residents and crews are still working to clear out trees and debris from their homes and yards.

The Pine River Fire Department is offering a helping hand to anyone in need with meals and showers. Many of the food items were donated by County Market and Subway, the rest was purchased by the Fire Department.

"Just as a community we said let's open our doors. We have air conditioning, we have showers, we have a lot of food that's been donated, so the Township and the Fire Department got together and set this up for today," said Mike Caylor Pine River Fire Department Captain.

The department has been filling pools for animals to drink from and also has a water hose available for anyone to come by and fill up containers to bring back to their homes. They said they will be offering meals and water for as long as people are coming by.

The Captain said while some in the area now have water and electricity, others may still be waiting for theirs to come back on.

If you are in need of a meal, shower, or water for yourself or your animals, you are encouraged to head to the Pine River Fire Department.