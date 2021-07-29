One person dead after vehicle crash in Stevens Point

STVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Stevens Point.

According to the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police came across a single vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m.

The crash was near the intersection of Stanley and Fremont Streets, authorities say the vehicle struck a concrete wall outside of the UW-Stevens Point chemistry-biology building at a high rate of speed.

A 48 year old man was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was unconscious when the officers found him.

The Stevens Point Fire Department performed life saving measures on the driver, but he succumbed to his injuries at St. Michael's Hospital.

An investigated is being conducted by the Stevens Point Police Department with the help of UW-Stevens Point Police and the Stevens Point Fire Department.