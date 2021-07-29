Northwoods man experiences nearly four days without power

LAKE NOKOMIS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Alan Drengler, a resident right along Lake Nokomis near Tomahawk, experienced an initial power outage at his home as a result of storms on Monday night.

High winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning became a familiar sight as more severe weather made its way through the region several times throughout the week.

I was not able to have any television and there was no internet service either," Drengler said. "Everything was completely black, and I woke up in the morning and it was still completely dark.”

Drengler said he does not have a generator for backup.

"There is no water, because the electricity runs the pump," Drengler said. "As you can see my beard just keeps growing and growing. I have not been able to shave or shower since Sunday.”

Drengler continued to keep a positive attitude.

"I thank the lord that it was only me and not a family or people that are kind of sick, or that need a lot of attention,” Drengler said.

His power returned while News 9 was filming this story with him Thursday afternoon.

“I am triple blessed in my life, and I continue to be triple blessed,” Drengler said.