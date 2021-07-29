National Weather Service Milwaukee confirms at least 2 tornadoes from overnight storms

National Weather Service Milwaukee confirms at least 2 tornadoes from overnight stormsUpdated
(WKOW) — After surveying storm damage earlier on Thursday, the National Weather Service Milwaukee confirms tornadoes did touch down in Wisconsin overnight.
So far, according to NWS Milwaukee preliminary results, damage in Jefferson County near Concord was caused by an EF1 tornado that occurred at 1:15 am.
A second tornado, preliminarily classified as an EF0, hit Waukesha County at 1:30 am.
Details such as path length and other details are still to be decided. 27 News will update this story with the information as it becomes available.