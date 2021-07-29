Marathon County resources come together to help residents after storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Multiple organizations are coming together to help people that were effected by Wednesday's storms.

Marathon County says that 3,500 area residents are still without power.

The American Red Cross will open a reception center Thursday night from 5-8 p.m. at New Hope Community Church which is located at 229375 County Road J in Wausau.

People will be able to charge their phones and light snacks will be provided too.

On Friday, The Salvation Army will have their facility open at 202 Callen Street in Wausau from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., bread and produce will be available and people will also be able to charge their phones.

All branches of the Marathon County library will be open for people to charge their phones.

If you're in need of help you can call 2-1-1.