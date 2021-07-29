Mainly drier weather into the middle of next week

For the most part, we are entering a longer stretch of relatively quiet and pleasant summer weather. Saturday is one day however where we could have a few showers and thunderstorms scattered in the region as the next cold front slides through.

The skies will be hazy at times through Friday with smoke drifting overhead from the Canadian fires. Otherwise, we should have lows drop to the comfortable mid 50s Thursday night then rebound to about 80 on Friday with a decent amount of sunshine. Light north to northeast winds Thursday night will becoming west to southwest by midday Friday at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will have more clouds than sun along with lows around 59 and highs near 81. There is a 60% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeast half of Wisconsin in a marginal risk (level 1) of severe storms in the afternoon. Hopefully it won’t be a big deal but just stay aware of the situation, especially if you will be in the great outdoors far away from a shelter.

Cooler air will spill into our region from the north for Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. There should be a nice amount of sunshine. The sunshine will likely hang around for Monday with lows in the low 50s and highs near 76.

A gradual warming trend will kick in for the middle of next week as a southwest wind flow increases. With sunshine Tuesday, the temperatures could jump back to near 80. We could reach the mid 80s toward next Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of some showers or storms would be late Thursday of next week.

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Grass low - 2

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 29-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1898 - The temperature at Prineville, OR, soared to 119 degrees to establish a state record, which was tied on the 10th of August at Pendleton. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Hail three inches in diameter was reported south of Saint Cloud, MN. Hot weather prevailed in the western U.S. Fresno; CA reported a record thirteen straight days of 100 degree heat. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)