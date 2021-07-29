MacKenzie Scott, French Gates join to fund gender equality

Philanthropists Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott and the family foundation of billionaire Lynn Schusterman awarded $40 million Thursday to four gender equality projects. The money is being given as part of The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge. It was a funding competition launched in June 2020 with the goal of expanding women’s power and influence in the United States. The four winners were selected from a pool of more than 500 proposals and will receive $10 million each. The funding will be used to promote gender equality in tech, higher education, caregiving and minority communities. Additional funding of $8 million will also be split between two finalists.