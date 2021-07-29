Janice Mirikitani, poet, San Francisco church leader, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Janice Mirikitani, a beloved San Francisco poet laureate who together with her husband ran the city’s Glide Memorial Church, which caters to the poor and homeless, has died. She was 80. Mirikitani died suddenly Thursday, the church confirmed in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event later in the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Mirikitani was married to the Rev. Cecil Williams, who transformed Glide Memorial Church from a traditional Methodist church to a decidedly liberal one that advocated for gay rights and welcomed members from all walks of life. She was named San Francisco’s poet laureate in 2000.