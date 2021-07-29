Is ExerciseOutside Better?

Is exercising outside more beneficial than exercising inside? First off, generally, any exercise is a good thing. Do what works for you.

Medical professionals do list some advantages to exercise outside. One is the benefit of seeing new things. A second is Vitamin D from the sun. Some doctors even feel the benefits of the sun outweigh the risk of potential sun damage to our skin. Getting exercise outside is likely to burn more calories as our bodies adjust to the different temperatures outside.

In my opinion, I prefer the gym. Mainly because I can get my workout in within a more efficient timeframe. I can get cardio in a lower-impact way. Jogging is hard on the body. I will say one disadvantage to working out inside, from my view, is a closer proximity to other people. More exposure to germs. Most exercise outside is free.