Ice Cube pushing for sports fans to ride along with Big3

Ice Cube is still looking to take his 3-on-3 basketball league to greater heights in its fourth season of play. The Big3 tries to create its own niche in a crowded sports field. The Big3 took last summer off because of the pandemic. Ice Cube wants bigger live crowds, TV ratings that pop and media coverage that treats Big3 as more than a novelty. Kanye West is among the A-listers who routinely sit courtside for Big3 games. Ice Cube says running the Big3 is “without a doubt” the hardest thing he’s ever done in his career.