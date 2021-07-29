Group: Jailed Belarus media worker needs urgent care

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Belarusian Association of Journalists has called on authorities in Belarus to transfer a jailed media worker to a civilian hospital so he could get treatment for coronavirus-induced pneumonia he has reportedly developed in detention. The association said it filed a request with the country’s authorities to urgently hospitalize Andrei Skurko, head of the advertising and marketing department of the prominent Nasha Niva newspaper, who was arrested three weeks ago and is in pre-trial detention. Nasha Niva reported that Skurko has been transferred to the facility’s medical ward with “structural changes in his lungs” and was suspected of having caught COVID-19. It said since Skurko is an insulin-dependent diabetic he is especially vulnerable to the virus.