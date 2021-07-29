Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 12:11AM CDT until July 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 12:11AM CDT until July 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oshkosh, Waupaca, New London, Redgranite, Amherst, Fremont, Lake
Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek
State Park, Rush Lake, Plover, Omro, Silver Lake, Winneconne,
Weyauwega, Pine River, Eureka and Royalton.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.